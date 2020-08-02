You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caroline Shoue (nee Kobak)

Caroline Shoue (nee Kobak)

{{featured_button_text}}
Caroline Shoue (nee Kobak)

DYER, IN - Caroline Shoue (nee Kobak) age 92 of Dyer, formerly of Black Oak, IN passed on Monday, July 27, 2020. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

She is survived by her brother, Mike (Dorothy) Kobak; and numerous nieces and nephews. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Shoue; her parents; and several brothers and sisters.

Although she never had children of her own, she was surrounded by her family and friends that will deeply miss her. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts