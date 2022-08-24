Carolyn Ann (Harms) Sovich

Dec. 13, 1923 - Aug. 20, 2022

Carolyn Sovich, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022, at her daughter's home in Franklin, North Carolina at the age of 98.

Carolyn was born on December 13, 1923, in Gary, Indiana. She was one of thirteen children. Carolyn spent most of her youth in the Tolleston area and graduated from Tolleston High School in 1941. She married George Sovich on January 18, 1947, and had two children, Becky and Gary. During World War II, Carolyn worked at American Bridge Company in Gary. When her children entered college, she began her ten year career at Wiseway in Hobart. George and Carolyn were long-time residents of Hobart, and in their later years, Ross Township. After retirement, they split their time between Naples, Florida and RossTownship.

Carolyn excelled in all sports, and after high school she pitched in the fast-pitch softball league for Adkins Ice Cream and Club 25. Later, she bowled in various leagues around Hobart. Carolyn was also an avid game player and reader. She loved playing card and dice games, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and going on outings to the local casinos. Family and friends were extremely important to Carolyn, and she loved visiting with family and friends at the farm. Her house was always open to anyone to enjoy a home-cooked meal or just a cup of coffee and conversation. Carolyn was also a Christian woman. When she was no longer able to attend church in person, she drew great comfort from listening to the services online.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband George, parents Oscar and Anna Harms, and many of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Becky Stackert of Franklin, North Carolina, and Gary (Elizabeth) Sovich of Mesquite, Nevada. She is also survived by her grandchildren Heather (Chris) Le Croy, Craig Stackert, George (Lily) Sovich, and David Sovich along with great-grandchildren Kaylin, Kelsey, and Cade Le Croy and Gus Stackert. She is also survived by her sisters Anne Marlowe and Sara Artka of Ross Township as well as her sister-in-law Bertha Harms of Merrillville.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Four Seasons Hospice for their help and support. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Carolyn's name to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.