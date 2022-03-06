Carolyn Ann (Peterson) Perkins

Aug. 10, 1945 - Dec. 11, 2021

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Was born to the late James "Sonny" Peterson and Jessie Lee Peterson on August 10, 1945. She attended East Chicago Public Schools and graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School. She worked for the East Chicago Transportation Department where she retired from.

Carolyn confessed her belief in Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. Mark A.M.E. Zion Church in East Chicago, IN.

Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Crystal Perkins, Jessica (Jerome) Sims, Danielle Hackett, and Nina Browder. Her grandchildren: Jordan (Tyesha) Mahone (Hammond IN), Michael Curd (Seattle, WA), Lauren Curd (Seattle, WA), Simone Curd (Lexington, KY), Romello Foster (Paris, TN), Breon Robinson (EC), Jada Robinson (EC), Dakota Browder (EC), Tye Straughter (EC), Jur'nee Watson (EC); her sisters: Kimberly Jackson (Portage, IN) and Jamella Green (AK). Also five great grandchildren; her special cousin, Marie Rodgers (EC); and her sister/cousin, Yvonne Peterson Sanders (Snellville, GA).

Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, James "Jimmy" Peterson, Jr. Carolyn exchanged life for eternity on December 11, 2021.

A memorial to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at The Shrine Center, 3711 Pulaski Street, East Chicago, IN 46312.