Aug. 11, 1944 - April 4, 2023

BARABOO, WI - Carolyn C. (Lytle) Rice, 78, of Baraboo, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born Aug. 11, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Stromberg) Lytle.

Carolyn received her Associate degree from Ivy Tech in Valparaiso, IN and was an Inspector for American National Can Company for many years, where she served as an effectual Union Representative on behalf of her co-workers.

She was a lifelong learner, always looking for something new; she also loved traveling, cooking, art, crocheting, knitting, singing, music, and ballroom dancing competition. She was very kind and generous and was always willing to help anyone who needed it.

Survivors include sons: David (Ellen) Rice and Daniel (Starr) Rice; grandson, Simeon Rice; granddaughter, Ayla Rice, all of Valparaiso, IN; brothers: Richard Lytle of Baraboo, Robert (Cheryl) Lytle of Poynette, and John (Susan) Lytle of Baraboo; sister, Ruth (Ken) Bahr of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Linda Lytle of Pardeeville; and numerous nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth; brother, Geroge Lytle; and uncle and aunt, Enos and Carolyn Hunter.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Interment will take place at North Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.