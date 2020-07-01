SURFSIDE BEACH, SC — Carolyn Craig, wife of the late Larry Craig, passed on June 29, 2020. Carolyn was born in Lowell, IN. She was the daughter of Mertie and Floyd Dickensheets, of Lowell, IN. Carolyn attended Cosmopolitan Music College in Chicago, IL, majoring in Piano Performance. She taught piano at Dormagen-DeCamp Music Conservatory in Hammond, IN, and privately in her home for a total of 52 years. She served as a church organist for more than 67 years. Carolyn was employed as Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce in Crown Point, IN, before she and her husband moved to Surfside in 1981. Carolyn owned Executive Services, a secretarial service in Myrtle Beach, from 1985 to 1992, worked as a paralegal in two law firms, and retired from Lakewood Camping Resort as Corporate Secretary in 2015. She was an active member and organist of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Myrtle Beach.