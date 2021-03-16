Sept. 13, 1934 - Mar. 15, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Carolyn E. Kustron (nee Olszyniak), age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Kellie (Kevin) Fuss; grandchildren: Jacob Wilber, Dana (Paul) Bontempo, Joseph Fuss; and sister, Nancy Miller.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents: John and Anna Olszyniak; children: Keith Kustron and Kara Wilber; sister, Sally Trusky.

Carolyn worked as a telephone operator for Indiana Bell and US Steel. She also served as a receptionist for Southlake Center for Mental Health and at Geminus Business Office. Carolyn was devoted to her Catholic faith, partaking in St. Mary Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society. Carolyn loved knitting, reading, traveling and talking to everyone.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Prayers will be held at 9:15 AM on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the GEISEN FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment at Calumet Park in Merrillville, IN.