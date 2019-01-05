Carolyn E. Parkerson

VALPARAISO, IN - Carolyn, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on March 29, 1938 in Old Town, Maine to the late Carl and Rebecca (nee Harding) Myers.
Carolyn was a registered nurse at Knox Hospital and Little Company of Mary Hospital in Knox, IN. She was a former member of North Judson United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso.
Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Fred) Haseman, Laura (John) Johnson, Jeanette (Russ) Mann, Joanne (Chris) Stevenson; step-daughter, Carolann Mazalan; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, David (Deb) Myers. Preceded in death by husband, Floyd Parkerson; sister, Louise Phillips.
Private Graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in North Judson, IN. Pastor Kevin Wrigley officiating. Cremation.
Memorial to American Lung Association.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., VALPARAISO, IN (219)-462-3125.