Carolyn Fay Davis

ROSELAWN, IN - Carolyn Fay Johnson, age 80, of Roselawn, IN passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at her daughter's home in Valparaiso, IN. Born and raised in Southern Illinois to Raymond and Ollie (Page) Conner, she was born into Salvation with Jesus Christ as a young girl, trusting in John 3:16 and Romans 6:23.

On August 16, 1958, in Ewing, Illinois, she married Marvin Glen Johnson, who passed away April 10, 2005. She and Marvin lived in Steger and Chicago Heights, IL prior to moving to Lake Village and Roselawn, Indiana. She was primarily a homemaker, where she loved cooking, reading and being an Extraordinary Grandmother to her grandchildren. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Crown Point.

Her greatest legacy was the love and dedication her life exhibited to her children and family. She truly showered her family with food and gifts of love everyday of her life. Her greatest joy would be to have her family and friends love her eternal Savior and join her one day with the Lord Jesus Christ in Glory.