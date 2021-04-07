Carolyn Faye Wiley (Logsdon)

Her battle, with Bob always at her side, never impacted her absolute love of family and friends. She shared her kindness and love of life with so many who moved through her life at various stages. Many lifelong friends came from her ability to engage with others. She had a special bond with many; enriching their lives while giving her great joy. Carolyn and Bob shared a love of travel and she found a lifelong friend each time they ventured out. Following each trip were wonderful stories about the places they visited, however, stories aside, it was obvious that Carolyn got the most joy from the people more than the scenery.