Carolyn Faye Wiley (Logsdon)
Carolyn Faye Wiley (Logsdon), 75, passed away March 30, 2021, following an arduous four-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Robert "Bob" Wiley; daughter, Brandy Simanson, of Lodi, CA, and son, Robert R. Wiley (Lynne); grandchildren, Alyssa (Torrey Harper) and Kirsten; great-grandchildren, Mia Nicole, Hudson Scott and Trinity Harper; brothers, Ronald and Jerry Logsdon; and sister, Jeannie Ballenger; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by son, Scott; sister, Joan Andreotti; brothers, Louis and Norman Logsdon; brothers-in-law, Larry Wiley (Gerri) and Ronald Wiley (Kathryn); sister-in-law, Susan Harvey (Charles); and parents, Louis and Laura Logsdon.
Carolyn attended Hammond Technical High School. After graduating, she worked at Guarantee Reserve Life Insurance Company before joining Northern Indiana Public Service Company. She spent 25 years using her problem-solving skills and empathy to assist multiple customers prior to retiring. Carolyn's innate ability was recognized by the leadership at NIPSCO as she frequently appeared in informational pieces designed to showcase the quality of service provided to customers.
In addition to her work, Carolyn spent much time and energy giving back to the community. While at NIPSCO, Carolyn also became an advocate for the Lake Area United Way. Her tireless efforts didn't go unrecognized as she was awarded "Loaned Executive of the Year." In addition, Carolyn was an active member of Arc BRIDGES Foundation, an entity devoted to providing service for the intellectual and developmentally disabled here in Northwest Indiana. Her efforts were key to the success of their annual fundraising events for many years.
Her battle, with Bob always at her side, never impacted her absolute love of family and friends. She shared her kindness and love of life with so many who moved through her life at various stages. Many lifelong friends came from her ability to engage with others. She had a special bond with many; enriching their lives while giving her great joy. Carolyn and Bob shared a love of travel and she found a lifelong friend each time they ventured out. Following each trip were wonderful stories about the places they visited, however, stories aside, it was obvious that Carolyn got the most joy from the people more than the scenery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude or Hospice of the Calumet Area. Committal prayers for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, DIRECTLY at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, Indiana 46307, at 11:00 am. Friends and family are asked to gather at the cemetery entrance just north of the funeral home entrance on Cline Avenue. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com