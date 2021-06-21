October 1, 1936 – June 12, 2021
NORTHWEST INDIANA - Carolyn J. Gozdecki (nee Knapp), a lifetime resident of Northwest Indiana and a dear friend to all those who knew her, passed peacefully into the Lord's hands on Saturday, June 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.
Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 62 years, Thomas S. Gozdecki, Jr.; and their five children: Thomas S. Gozdecki III (Cheri) of Highland, Indiana; Jeanine Gozdecki (Michael Wright) of South Bend, Indiana; Mark (Anne) Gozdecki of Indianapolis, Indiana; Michael (Mary Ann) Gozdecki of Dyer, Indiana; and Nancy (Bill) Matthews of Glenside, Pennsylvania.
Carolyn was blessed with 11 adoring grandchildren who also survive: Thomas S. Gozdecki, IV of Highland; 2d LT Anne Marie Wright of Mililani, Hawaii; Michael Wright and Mary Cate Wright of South Bend; Kate Gozdecki (George) Morrison of Carmel, Indiana; Matthew Gozdecki of Indianapolis; Grace Gozdecki of Dyer; William (Bill) Matthews of Chicago, Illinois; and Chris Matthews, Zach Matthews, and Charlie Matthews of Glenside, Pennsylvania.
Also surviving are Carolyn's sister, Barbara Stodola of Michigan City, Indiana; her sisters-in-law: Bernadette Molaschi of San Angelo, Texas, and Denise Knapp of Munster; and many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was born to Alice (Walski) Knapp and Clement B. Knapp, who preceded her in death. Her brother, Clement (Skip) B. Knapp, Jr. of Munster, passed away in 2017. After her father's death in 1980, Carolyn helped with his business, the CB Knapp Insurance Agency, where she swiftly earned a certification in the industry, and soon became the Principal of the Agency until she retired in 1996.
Carolyn grew up in Hammond and graduated from Marquette University in 1958; she married Tom in 1959; they raised their family in Munster, and later made their home near Lake Michigan in Duneland Beach, Michigan City. Since 1999, Tom and Carolyn also lived part of every year and developed many friendships on Callawassie Island in South Carolina.
Blessed with sharp intellect, indomitable spirit, and deep faith, Carolyn lived as both teacher and student-from teaching second-graders in the Hammond Schools to leading instruction in swimming and lifeguarding at the Hammond YWCA. She wove lessons of history and nature into every family trip. She became a highly accomplished homemaker, baker, cook, seamstress, designer, and gardener. She ensured all of her children learned how to cook, yet no one could improve on her baking. Carolyn graciously hosted everyday and holiday gatherings, as well as seasonal tailgaters outside Notre Dame Stadium, where she and Tom regularly served the perfect hot ham sandwich.
Carolyn's unconditional love for her family was reflected in her mastering modern communications, as she frequently texted her children, grandchildren, friends, and other relatives. She organized and attended as many family events as their nonstopschedule would allow. She researched and coordinated family vacations; uncomplainingly sat in bleachers to watch sports competitions and recitals; visited grandchildren on multiple college campuses; and devotedly attended every Sacramental celebration. Carolyn was still bicycling, swimming, reading classic novels, and hosting visitors until her passing.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 12:00 noon-7:00 p.m. (CDT) at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with the Rosary being prayed at 12:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT) at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with Carolyn's Godson, Fr. F. Stodola celebrating the Mass. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to Catholic Charities at www.donations@catholiccharities.net; the SHARE Foundation in LaPorte County, Indiana (Donate Now | The SHARE Foundation) and St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. Make a donation to end childhood cancer - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org). www.kishfuneralhome.net