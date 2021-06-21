Carolyn J. Gozdecki (nee Knapp)

Carolyn grew up in Hammond and graduated from Marquette University in 1958; she married Tom in 1959; they raised their family in Munster, and later made their home near Lake Michigan in Duneland Beach, Michigan City. Since 1999, Tom and Carolyn also lived part of every year and developed many friendships on Callawassie Island in South Carolina.

Blessed with sharp intellect, indomitable spirit, and deep faith, Carolyn lived as both teacher and student-from teaching second-graders in the Hammond Schools to leading instruction in swimming and lifeguarding at the Hammond YWCA. She wove lessons of history and nature into every family trip. She became a highly accomplished homemaker, baker, cook, seamstress, designer, and gardener. She ensured all of her children learned how to cook, yet no one could improve on her baking. Carolyn graciously hosted everyday and holiday gatherings, as well as seasonal tailgaters outside Notre Dame Stadium, where she and Tom regularly served the perfect hot ham sandwich.