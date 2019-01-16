VALPARAISO, IN - Carolyn J. Kukral, age 83, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. She was born in Chicago, IL on May 28, 1935 to the late Emil and Mildred (nee Koehler) Salen. Carolyn was a member of Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hobart. She volunteered as a camp hostess at various state parks.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (William) Roberts; grandchildren, Matthew Roberts, Gregory (Meredith) Roberts; great grandchildren, Layla and Kenzie; sister, Jacqueline Kiersch; and loving companion, Gene Girton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Herbert 'Ron' Kukral; sisters, Dolores Hill, Penni Nahley; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church of Hobart Foundation, 207 Kelly St. Hobart, IN 46342.
A funeral service for Carolyn will take place Friday, January 18, 2019 at 10:00 am with Rev. Charles Strietelmeier officiating at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Kelly Street, Hobart, IN 46342. She will be laid to rest at Chesterton Cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church.