ST. JOHN, IN — Carolyn J. Nirtaut, (nee Andrysiak), age 78, late of St. John, IN passed away on October 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Ronald T. Nirtaut. Loving mother of David (Teresa) Nirtaut, Amy (Dan) Cavanaugh and Audrey (Tom) Harmon. Cherished grandmother of Kirsten (Josh) Wachowski, Alec (Samantha) Nirtaut, Brianna Nirtaut, Renee (Jack) Callahan, Bridget Cavanaugh, Carrie Cavanaugh, Michael Harmon, Ryan Harmon and Charlotte Harmon. Dear sister of late Dorothy Partacz. Fond aunt of James (Judy) Partacz.

Visitation Friday, October 29, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U. S. 41 / Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373 to St. John the Evangelist Church Day Chapel (Corner of U.S. 41 / Wicker Ave. and 93rd Ave.) St. John, IN 46373. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Cemetery private, 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com

