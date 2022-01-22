Carolyn J. Schmigiel

Nov. 14, 1937 - Dec. 9, 2019
Born to Dorothy Yavore and Leigh Alger. Graduated from Mann High School and Gary Business College. Received a Bachelor and Masters Degree in Education from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. Taught baton twirling and dance for many years. Married Paul Schmigiel in August, 1968. Started recycling program in Portage called Pride In Portage. Ran for Portage 4th District City Council. Active in the Portage VFW, FOE, Bonner Center, and American Legion. Lived in Portage. Indiana for 49 years. Traveled to Europe, Asia, Egypt, and enjoyed vacationing in Cancun, Mexico often.
She was survived by her husband, Paul Schmigiel who then passed away on January 15, 2022. Also survived by her two sons: Mark and Brian (Karen) Schmigiel and two grandchildren.
Donations accepted in lieu of flowers to one of the following: American Cancer Society, ASPCA, or Alzheimer's Association.