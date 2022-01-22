Carolyn J. Schmigiel

Born to Dorothy Yavore and Leigh Alger. Graduated from Mann High School and Gary Business College. Received a Bachelor and Masters Degree in Education from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. Taught baton twirling and dance for many years. Married Paul Schmigiel in August, 1968. Started recycling program in Portage called Pride In Portage. Ran for Portage 4th District City Council. Active in the Portage VFW, FOE, Bonner Center, and American Legion. Lived in Portage. Indiana for 49 years. Traveled to Europe, Asia, Egypt, and enjoyed vacationing in Cancun, Mexico often.