June 18, 1928 - Jan. 18, 2023

LAPORTE, IN - Carolyn Jane Libich, 94, of LaPorte, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at VNA Hospice Center.

Carolyn was born on June 18, 1928 in East Gary, IN.

On January 21, 1967 in Gary, IN, she married Charles Edward, who survives. Also surviving are her son, David (Andrea) Libich of LaPorte; niece, Janet Landrum of South Carolina; and beloved Chihuahua, Peppy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; sister; and special dog, Dingo.

For many years, Carolyn worked in the office at US Steel. She enjoyed eating out, playing pinochle, and working out at the YMCA. Carolyn will be fondly remembered as never meeting a stranger.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jane Bernard Animal Adoption Center, 2855 West State Road 2, LaPorte, IN 46350.

Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.