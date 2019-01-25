Carolyn Jean Schiess

MUNSTER, IN - Kari Schiess, age 48, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Community Hospital, Munster, IN. She was born July 29, 1970 in Gary to Terry Lee Schiess and Cynthia Dicky. She was a 1989 graduate at Hobart High School. Kari had a free spirit and truly enjoyed the simple things that life provided. She had a uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. The love that she had for her friends and family no words can began to describe. Her kind nature and funny personality would put a smile on everyone's face. She was the happiest when she had her kids around laughing and making jokes, enjoying each others time. Our mother is truly irreplaceable and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Ronie Bartlett; son, Joshua Tomczak; brother, Craig Schiess' and family, and cousins. We will be having a celebration of life for Kari, Friday January 25, 2019 at Gelsosomos in Chesterton, 371 Indian Bounary Road Number B, Chesterton, IN 46304 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. to reminisce and celebrate the life that she lived.