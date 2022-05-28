 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolyn Joan Thatcher

  • 0
Carolyn Joan Thatcher

Carolyn Joan Thatcher

Sept. 4, 1933 - May 26, 2022

HEBRON - Carolyn Joan Thatcher passed away peacefully on May 26, 2022, at her home in Hebron. She was born on September 4, 1933, in Brook, IN, to Athol and Esther Christine (Holley) Purkey.

On November 19, 1952, she married Francis Wendell Thatcher who proceeded her in death. Also proceeding her are two brothers; and one sister.

Surviving Carolyn are her children: Christine (Jerry) Dye of Hebron, Jerry (Karen) Thatcher of Valparaiso, and Jeffrey (Linda) Thatcher of Hanna; as well as her sisters-in-law: Pam Purkey of Lowell, Mary Alice Klein of Valparaiso, Ruth Ohlsen of Dyer; and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday June 1, 2022, at Bartholomew Funeral Home in Valparaiso with funeral service to follow. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Rev. Allen Wright will be presiding.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts