Jan. 18, 1939 - Dec. 1, 2021

On the evening of December 1, 2021, Carolyn Joyce Bone holding hands with her brother and husband, and surrounded by her children, preceded on to the final phase of her spiritual journey.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Jeffery (Mitzi); daughters: Sherri Lynn Bone and Jill Endsley; three grandchildren: Ian (Layne) Endsley, Isabelle (Ryan) Hutnick, Agia Bone; great-granddaughter, Zoe Hutnick; brother, Norman (Margaret) Dawson; brother-in-law, George (Linda) Bone; sister-in-law, E. Jeanne Ligocki; along with many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mildred Dawson and brother, William (Rosemary) Dawson, and brother-in-law, David (Linda) Bone.

Carolyn was born in Gary, Indiana at 9:55 am on January 18, 1939. She attended Lew Wallace High School. She went on to study nursing, graduating from Wesley Memorial/Northwestern Chicago. Later in life, she obtained a Bachelors degree from St. Francis College and a Masters in Psychology from Valparaiso University. She was a member of Tri Kappa and Chapter EG of PEO. Carolyn spent her life caring for those she loved and those in need, working in many hospitals in Indiana and Arizona.