Carolyn Joyce Hendricks

Feb. 10, 1946 – Aug. 9, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Carolyn Joyce Hendricks, age 75 of Valparaiso passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Carol was born on February 10, 1946 in Skyline, KY to Henry and Bonnie (Gresham) Combs. Carol married David "Butch" Hendricks on July 9, 1966 in Gary, IN. He preceded her in death on August 20, 1995.

Carol enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed playing cards with her Friends on fridays and having coffee at Meridian Woods. In her spare time, she would watch the Hallmark channel or go shopping with her best friend Lois. The best time in life was spending time with her family and friends.

Carol is survived by her children: Karen (Jim) Tinglof of Conway, NC, Tammy (Mark) Akers, Geneva, IL, Cathy (Jim) Wriston of Crown Point, IN and Herman (Katie) Hendricks of Wanatah, IN, her grandchildren: Jacob Wriston and Josh Tinglof; her brother Eddie Combs. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Bonnie Combs; her husband Butch Hendricks; her grandson Nathan Tinglof; her brother Roger Combs, and her sister Teresa Jenkins.