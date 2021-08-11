Carolyn Joyce Hendricks
Feb. 10, 1946 – Aug. 9, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Carolyn Joyce Hendricks, age 75 of Valparaiso passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Carol was born on February 10, 1946 in Skyline, KY to Henry and Bonnie (Gresham) Combs. Carol married David "Butch" Hendricks on July 9, 1966 in Gary, IN. He preceded her in death on August 20, 1995.
Carol enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed playing cards with her Friends on fridays and having coffee at Meridian Woods. In her spare time, she would watch the Hallmark channel or go shopping with her best friend Lois. The best time in life was spending time with her family and friends.
Carol is survived by her children: Karen (Jim) Tinglof of Conway, NC, Tammy (Mark) Akers, Geneva, IL, Cathy (Jim) Wriston of Crown Point, IN and Herman (Katie) Hendricks of Wanatah, IN, her grandchildren: Jacob Wriston and Josh Tinglof; her brother Eddie Combs. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Bonnie Combs; her husband Butch Hendricks; her grandson Nathan Tinglof; her brother Roger Combs, and her sister Teresa Jenkins.
Friends may visit with family from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Thursday August 12, 2021 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN 46510 where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Memorial donation may be made VNA Hospice of NWI 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383 www.vnanwi.org/give.php
STEMM-LAWSON-PETERSON FUNERAL HOME, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 is handling arrangements for Carolyn. Online condolences may be made online at www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com