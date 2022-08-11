April 25, 1947 - Aug. 8, 2022

CROWN POINT - Carolyn Kozel, age 75, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Carolyn was born April 25, 1947 in Gary.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, William Kozel Sr.; and her son, William Kozel Jr. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A public visitation for Carolyn will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home, 8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral mass will occur Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael's Church, 1 West Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN 46375.

Carolyn will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, IN 47375.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Kozel family.