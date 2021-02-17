Carolyn L. Halas (nee Skowronski)

Dec. 13, 1943 — Feb. 14, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Carolyn L. Halas (nee Skowronski), 77, of Hammond, entered into the house of her heavenly Father on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

She is survived by two sons, Deacon Michael (Bobbie) Halas and David (Debbie) Halas; three grandchildren, Jessica, Michelle and David; four great-grandchildren; and a host of dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Helen Skowronski, and the love of her life, Kenneth W. Halas.

Carolyn was born in East Chicago and grew up in Hammond. She was proudly retired from the Hammond Police Department where she served as the longest civilian evidence technician. Carolyn coached girls' volleyball and basketball at OLPH school, was a den mother in Cub Scouts Pack 212 and was a team mom for Hessville Little League, among many other community services. She loved to volunteer her time with the children's fingerprint program for the Hammond police. Carolyn was an avid Chicago Bears and Notre Dame football fan. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.