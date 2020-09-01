PORTAGE, IN - Carolyn Lucille (Kaslewicz) Huss, age 82, joined her beloved husband Hugh in heaven on August 18, 2020. Her remarkable life will be celebrated with a visitation at Nativity Catholic Church in Portage, IN at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN at 1:00 p.m.

Carolyn was born in Chicago on October 19, 1937 to Frank and Theresa Kaslewicz. She attended St. Peter and Paul High School and St. Francis College in Joliet, where she obtained her teaching degree. While teaching elementary school, Carolyn reached out to the president of her local Catholic Young Adult group for membership information. That president, Hugh, liked the sound of her voice and asked her to attend a Fourth of July concert that evening in Grant Park. That first date led to a marriage of just under 58 years when Hugh passed away last year. Carolyn left the workplace to raise seven children but remained an educator, instilling in each of them her bedrock sense of service, faith, and devotion. She was deeply involved in the Right to Life movement, serving as President of the Northwest Indiana chapter, and the Catholic church, where she was a Eucharistic minister and volunteer.