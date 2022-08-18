Carolyn M. Green

An extraordinarily talented artist, she painted many beautiful pictures in oils and watercolors, as well as sketching on pads and any scrap paper that was around when the inspiration hit her. She was a deeply spiritual woman who spent much time in peaceful meditation and thoughtful contemplation, writing affirmative prayers in her journal. Carolyn had what she called the "artist's eyes" and could see the beauty in the simplest of things. She was't concerned about possessions and lived simply and humbly. She enjoyed eating lunch and shopping with her Unity friends, as well as reading when she was at home.