HAMMOND, IN - Carolyn M. Green, age 84 of Hammond passed away on January 2, 2022. Carolyn was born and raised in East Chicago and attended East Chicago Roosevelt High School.
She retired from the First National Bank of East Chicago after decades of service.
An extraordinarily talented artist, she painted many beautiful pictures in oils and watercolors, as well as sketching on pads and any scrap paper that was around when the inspiration hit her. She was a deeply spiritual woman who spent much time in peaceful meditation and thoughtful contemplation, writing affirmative prayers in her journal. Carolyn had what she called the "artist's eyes" and could see the beauty in the simplest of things. She was't concerned about possessions and lived simply and humbly. She enjoyed eating lunch and shopping with her Unity friends, as well as reading when she was at home.
Carolyn was preceded in death by parents Leroy and Elizabeth (Bontya) Green, Sr., and brothers Frank and Leroy, Jr. She is survived by niece Marty (Martha Green) Stultz of Lakeside, CA; longtime friend Carmen Ware of Hammond; and many friends and acquaintances from Unity Church where she served as a prayer chaplain.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, 11:30 am-1:00 pm, Unity Church at Plum Creek Center, 222 Schulte St., Dyer, IN. Memorial donations may be made to Unity Church, www.unitynwi.org. Carolyn, we love ya dearly in every little way. We'll meet again at the lily pond. Namaste!