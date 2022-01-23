May 30, 1936 - Jan. 19, 2022
LAKE STATION, IN - Carolyn M. (Thompson) Mills, age 85 passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born on May 30, 1936 in Gary, Indiana to the late Earl and Grethel Thompson. On September 18, 1953 she married Lawrence Mills in Lake Station. Carolyn was a dedicated member of Grace Church of the Nazarene where she sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed playing piano, reading and doing puzzles. She is survived by her sons: Lawrence (Melissa) Mills, Timothy (Donna) Mills; daughters: Rebecca (Tom) Kuhn, Lavona Colbert, Wanda Mills, Lanora Wilkenson, Sandy (Josh) Novak; sister-in-law, Linda Thompson; numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Grethel Thompson; grandson, Daniel Mills; husband, Lawrence L. Mills; son-in-law, Danny Wilkenson; one brother, Denzel Thompson; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Don Hill.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. A funeral service for Carolyn will take place at 10:00 am Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5360 Clem Road, Portage with additional visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Rev. Mark Hostetler officiating. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.