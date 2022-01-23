LAKE STATION, IN - Carolyn M. (Thompson) Mills, age 85 passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born on May 30, 1936 in Gary, Indiana to the late Earl and Grethel Thompson. On September 18, 1953 she married Lawrence Mills in Lake Station. Carolyn was a dedicated member of Grace Church of the Nazarene where she sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed playing piano, reading and doing puzzles. She is survived by her sons: Lawrence (Melissa) Mills, Timothy (Donna) Mills; daughters: Rebecca (Tom) Kuhn, Lavona Colbert, Wanda Mills, Lanora Wilkenson, Sandy (Josh) Novak; sister-in-law, Linda Thompson; numerous loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Grethel Thompson; grandson, Daniel Mills; husband, Lawrence L. Mills; son-in-law, Danny Wilkenson; one brother, Denzel Thompson; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Don Hill.