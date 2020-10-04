VALPARAISO - Carolyn May Wakeman, age 92, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020. She was born March 31, 1928. in Adel, Iowa.

Carol grew up in Iowa and married Jack Wakeman June 19, 1954.They moved to Thornton, IL and raised their three daughters there. Carol was on the School Board and created and made the stained glass piece in the town library. After Jack retired they lived on Lake Shaefer in Monticello, IN. and Mesa, AZ. The last 6 years they lived at Pines Village in Valparaiso, IN.

Carol loved adventure. She was a teacher in Hawaii before it was a state. She and Jack traveled to China, Europe, Scandinavia, Egypt, Alaska, and made two trips rafting the Colorado River and visited much of the United States.

She was very creative and kept her hands busy. Carol sewed for her daughters, knitted ski sweaters, and made quilts for family members. She also weaved, and learned to make Battenburg and bobbin lace. Stained glass was also something she enjoyed. Playing cards was part of her daily activities. She rode her bike into her 80's and a stationary bike in her 90's.

Music was an important part of her life. She learned to play the piano at a young age. She also sang in many choirs and also directed the Thornton United Methodist Church choir. Purdue Summer Choir camp was a favorite for many years.