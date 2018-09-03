MUNSTER, IN - Carolyn Rae (nee Schroeder) McCullough, age 81, of Munster, Indiana passed away peacefully on Friday, August 31, surrounded by her Family. Carolyn was born on March 12, 1937 in Hammond, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Rudolph Schroeder; sister, Elaine Mullins; brother, Conway 'Buzz' Schroeder and the love of her life, husband Charles 'Mac' Mc Cullough. Also, step children, Jill McCullough, Daniel McCullough and Rodger Mc Cullough.
Carolyn is survived by her nephew, Bruce (Andrea) Schroeder; niece, Karen (Steven) Pinkerton, Christine (Derek) Spriggs; nephews: Ric (Karen) Mullins and Michael Mullins; niece Linda (David) Valasquez; step-children Charles McCullough Jr. (Diana), and Nancy Green; many loving great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and many friends she called family.
Carolyn was such a light to all who were blessed to know her. She loved her family and friends and never missed a birthday celebration. Carolyn was a beautiful soul who had a wonderful relationship with God and her faith. She was able to calm any worry you may have and offer advice with such gentle conviction. Her memories were so clear and her stories so captivating from the life she has lived over the years. Her heart was one that was admired by countless others and she has truly been a gift to us all. Carolyn will be greatly missed by so many and it saddens us to have to say goodbye. We take great comfort in knowing she is with the Lord and we are left here with each memory she has given us in our time together.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 1000 CALUMET AVENUE MUNSTER, IN. A Lutheran Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 5. 2018 at 11:00 with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. directly at Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church 7227 HOHMAN AVENUE HAMMOND, IN.