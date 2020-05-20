KOUTS/WHEATFILED - Carolyn Rhoda Daves, 79 of Kouts/Wheatfield and formerly of Portage, passed away May 16, 2020. She was born July 23, 1940 in Monongahela, Pennsylvania the daughter of Ezra and Marjorie (Niedermeyer) Burnworth. Carolyn worked for 30 years as a certified Nurse's Assistant and later as a unit secretary at the Porter Regional Hospital. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of American Legion Post #406, Wheatfield. Carolyn's friends and family knew her best as the "Recipe Maven" and a fantastic cook.