Carolyn S. Spacek

Oct. 10, 1927 - June 11, 2022

HIGHLAND - Carolyn S Spacek, 94, of Highland, Indiana, passed away June 11, 2022, of a brief illness with family by her side.

She was born October 10, 1927, in London, Ohio to Fenton and Lois Stearns. She grew up in Ohio, Sugargrove, Pennsylvania and Berwyn, Illinois. She graduated from J Sterling Morton High School East in Cicero, Illinois. She studied at the University of Wisconsin and was very proud of her degree in Home Economics from Purdue University, Lafayette.

Anyone who met Carolyn adored her and her playful sense of humor. She was a "cute little girl", as her brother, Chuck, would call her. She was a devoted wife and wonderful mother, involved in all her children's activities, including Boy Scouts, Little League, Girl Scouts, and Indian Guides. Carolyn kept in shape by faithfully following the Royal Canadian Air Force Exercise Plans. She was an avid game player and loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed clipping coupons and recipes, bowling, water skiing, and playing bridge with a close group of friends for over 50 years. Carolyn was also proud of her lineage tracing back to Isaac Stearns, an original settler of the Massachusetts Bay Colony and was a member of both the DAR and DAC. She taught Sunday School at and was a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She was also a Montessori School teacher, along with her best friend, Gail.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph (Rudy) Spacek; and brother, Dr. Charles R Stearns.

She is survived by her son, David (Sandra) Spacek; daughter, Anne (James) Gerlach; and daughter, Lynne Toth; grandchildren: Sherri (Dennis) Lindsey, David Spacek, Wendy Spacek, Dana Ballard, and Eric (Elise) Ballard; as well as five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of memorial services, Carolyn would be pleased for family, friends, and acquaintances to remember her with fondness and joy. She was a strong supporter of charities, with the Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Foundations being most meaningful to her.

Burial will be in Wesleyan Cemetery, Sugar Grove Township, Pennsylvania, joining her parents and brother.

Carolyn was well loved and will be greatly missed.

