Carolyn Spilly

Born in Gary, IN on August 11, 1947 and having resided in the region throughout her life, Carolyn was beloved by family and friends for her wit, compassion, and vibrant spirit. Carolyn's deep-seated love of music in all forms (and encyclopedic jazz expertise) energized Carolyn's life and the lives of everyone around her. With her husband Bernie Spilly of 32 years, Carolyn raised beagles, including several American Kennel Club champions. Carolyn attended Andrean High School and Indiana University Northwest. She retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) in 1999 after 30 years of service.