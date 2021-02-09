LOWELL, IN - Carolyn Sue Barker, 78, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021. She is survived by her children; Carla (Jody) Herr, Lisa, Phil, Steve (Jennifer), Tony and Craig Barker; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings; Joyce (Don) McConnell and Phillip Beasley of TN. Preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Dean Barker Sr.; parents, Marvin and Bethel Beasley; children, Doyle Jr., Danny Barker; granddaughter Becca (Barker) Florin; siblings, Robert, Allen, Wray, Morris, Kenny Beasley. Her love and her care for her family was Sue's focus.

Graveside Services, Thursday, February 11, 12:00p.m., in Lake Prairie Cemetery, all through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to IWIN in her memory.

