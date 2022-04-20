Carolyn V. Everett Ropa

March 28, 1937 - April 16, 2022

AVON, IN - Carolyn V. Everett Ropa, 85, Avon, formerly of Crown Point, passed April 16, 2022. Carolyn graduated from Purdue University in 1990. She worked as a copywriter for the local radio station WFLM and as a librarian at Douglas MacArthur Elementary School. Carolyn was preceded in death by brother, Larry Everett; sister, Betty Jean Richardson; and her loving husband, Robert Ropa.

She is survived by her children: Chris (Stephanie) Ropa, Lisa (Dan) Williamson, Steve (Lori) Ropa; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 9201 E. CR 100N, Avon, Indiana on Thursday April 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Carolyn will be laid to rest next to Bob in Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, Indiana with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. (CST) on Friday, April 22, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra; The Arc-Jefferson, Clear Creek & Gilpin Counties; The American Cancer Society; or a charity that is meaningful to you.

