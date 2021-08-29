Carolynn S. Brehmer

She is survived by her significant other, Lawrence Snow of Gary, IN; her beloved mother, Diana Bragg (nee Spornic) of Gary, IN; her brothers: Daniel Jurca of Hammond, IN, and Richard Jurca of Gary, IN; as well as her two sons: Michael F. Brehmer of Rock Hill, SC, and Daniel J. (Darlene) Brehmer of Joliet, IL; one daughter, Karen D. (Eric) Bernson of Chicago; and her step-mother, Pauline Zimnawoda Brehmer of Gary, IN. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Carl Brehmer of Rock Hill, SC, Anthony Chivers and Lyla Brehmer of Shelbyville, IN, Amber and Jessica Brehmer of Gary, IN, Marissa and Justin Vik of Yorkville, IL, Matthew, Kaitlyn and Krista Osborne of Joliet, IL, and Octavian and Zarahleen Chivers of Shelbyville, IN.