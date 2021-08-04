Caron D. McCloud

December 10, 1961 - July 29, 2021

GARY, IN - Caron McCloud, age 59, of Gary, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Caron is survived by her ex-husband, Curtis Alexander; children: Mark (Katherine) Alexander, Matthew (fiance, Jennifer Satter) Alexander and Caron's yorkie, Rolo; grandchildren: Madison, Grace, Jackson and Izaak; brother, London McCloud; sister, Benay Lyman; aunt, Ruby (Steve) Robinson; mother-in-law, Dianne Alexander; and sister-in-law, Laura Alexander.

Caron was preceded in death by her parents: H. B. and Linda (nee Adamson) McCloud: brother, Jeff McCloud; and father-in-law, William Alexander.

Caron graduated from Calumet High School and Purdue University. Caron retired from Geminus Head Start of Lake Ridge Schools, where she was a parent and volunteer coordinator.

Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Caron's name to HumaneIndiana.org.

Visit Caron's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.