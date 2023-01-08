MERRILLVILLE, IN - Carrol S. Frundle, nee Baldauf, age 82, of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Devoted mother of, Kimberly (George) Ortega and Neal (late Joellyn) Frundle. Cherished grandmother of, Katherine (Phil) Sheehan, Emily Knight, and Grace Frundle; great-grandmother of, Christopher Frundle, Ella Knight, and Gordon Knight. Dearest sister of, Ronald (Patricia) Baldauf. Dear cousin of Barbara Schoon. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Longtime companion of the late Armondo Ciarlo. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Olive Baldauf.

Memorial visitation Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN, with Rev. Dena Holland officiating. Private inurnment Cedar Park Cemetery – Calumet Park, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations c/o the Frundle family appreciated. For further information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com