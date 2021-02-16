VALPARAISO, IN - Carroll George Combs, 65, of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, February, 14, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 1, 1955, in Cumberland, Maryland, to Harris and Eleanor (Bucklew) Combs, who both preceded him in death. On January 21, 1979 he married the love of his life Dusk Darling Mills. Carroll worked as a Double A electrician at McGill Manufacturing for 39 and a half years. He was also a member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers and the Union Lodge #1227. Carroll also served his country faithfully in the United States Army.