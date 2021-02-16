July 1, 1955 - Feb. 14, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Carroll George Combs, 65, of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, February, 14, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 1, 1955, in Cumberland, Maryland, to Harris and Eleanor (Bucklew) Combs, who both preceded him in death. On January 21, 1979 he married the love of his life Dusk Darling Mills. Carroll worked as a Double A electrician at McGill Manufacturing for 39 and a half years. He was also a member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers and the Union Lodge #1227. Carroll also served his country faithfully in the United States Army.
He is survived by his brothers: Elza David (Marilyn) Combs of Alabama and Harold James (Jeanne) Combs of Portage; and sister Roberta Dawn (Alan) Moehl of LaPorte. He was preceded in death by his brother Harris Jefferson Combs Jr. and sister Susan Jan Clarke. At this time there will be no services.
Memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter or the Benedictine Order of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, MO.