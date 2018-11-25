HOBART, IN - Carroll J. Lewis, age 79, of Hobart, formerly of Equality, IL and Hammond, passed away on November 21, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents: Helen (nee Taylor) and James Garza, and Milton Jack Lewis. Carroll is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol; daughter, Monica (Rick) Vecchio; grandchildren: Robert, Jerry (Gabrielle) and Angela Benirschke, David (Caroline) Vecchio; great- grandchildren: Hailey and Amelie; siblings: Vernon (Mary) Garza, Ginny (Wayne) Garza-Brown, Jackie Lewis Arnold ( Keith Rabe) Sonny (Jamie) Lewis, Doug Lewis; sisters-in-law: Thelma Bodnar, Linda (Tim) Groat, Sandra (Dennis) Gilliam; brothers-in-law: Dale Buth (Tammy Goranovich); numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was a retired Zoning Administrator and Building Commissioner for the City of Hobart and retired from Inland Steel.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 28,2018 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E 7th St, Hobart, at 6:00 p.m. Friends may visit with Carroll's family on Wednesday, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at Burns. Pastor Scott Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association or the American Cancer Society. Cremation to follow at Burns Funeral Home and Crematory. www.burnsfuneral.com