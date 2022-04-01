Carroll Sue Douthitt-Morris

Carroll was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Douthitt; her parents Irene and Louis Curtis and Steven Donoval, and her brother Keith Curtis. She is survived by her husband, Frank Morris; children: Toni Douthitt and Clint (Becky) Douthitt; grandchildren: Melinda Ross, Audrianna Dvorscak, Sarah Douthitt, and Daniel Douthitt; great-grandchildren: Theora and Xavier Ross, and Axel Lukman; siblings: Russell and Kenneth (Belinda) Curtis and Sharon (Raymond) Lawson. Carroll was passionate about her faith, music, art, and gardening. Throughout her life, she has been a professional photographer, an x-ray technician, and a crafter. Carroll's most recent endeavors included learning to play several instruments and performing in church and with her Arizona jamboree friends. Carroll was a long-time member of Faith Memorial Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, IN. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Faith Memorial Lutheran Church followed by a luncheon at the church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Faith Memorial Lutheran Church.