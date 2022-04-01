Feb. 15, 1944 - Jan. 15, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Carroll Sue Douthitt-Morris (Donoval-Curtis).
Carroll, 77 formerly of Valparaiso, was born February 15, 1944, in Gary, IN, and joined our Heavenly Father on January 15, 2022, in Goodyear, AZ.
Carroll was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Douthitt; her parents Irene and Louis Curtis and Steven Donoval, and her brother Keith Curtis. She is survived by her husband, Frank Morris; children: Toni Douthitt and Clint (Becky) Douthitt; grandchildren: Melinda Ross, Audrianna Dvorscak, Sarah Douthitt, and Daniel Douthitt; great-grandchildren: Theora and Xavier Ross, and Axel Lukman; siblings: Russell and Kenneth (Belinda) Curtis and Sharon (Raymond) Lawson. Carroll was passionate about her faith, music, art, and gardening. Throughout her life, she has been a professional photographer, an x-ray technician, and a crafter. Carroll's most recent endeavors included learning to play several instruments and performing in church and with her Arizona jamboree friends. Carroll was a long-time member of Faith Memorial Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, IN. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Faith Memorial Lutheran Church followed by a luncheon at the church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Faith Memorial Lutheran Church.