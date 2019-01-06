VALPARAISO, IN - Carry (Dawson) Parsons, 64 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 2, 2019. She was born July 24, 1954 in Sendai, Japan to William and Yukiko (Esashi) Dawson. Carry graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1972 and went on to receive her Bachelors of Education from Ball State University in 1976, and later earned her Masters of Education from Indiana University. She spent the majority of her career teaching Special Education at Portage High School before retiring recently. Carry was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, and dog mom. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Carry is survived by her son, Anthony (Amanda) Parsons of Danville, IN; mother, Yukiko Dawson of Valparasio; siblings: Kirby (Cheryl) Dawson, Julie (Richard) Cash, Rande Dawson; niece and nephews: Timothy and Amanda Cash, and Bryan Dawson. She was preceded in death by her father, William Dawson and nephew, Derrick Dawson.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter.