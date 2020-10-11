CROWN POINT, IN - Carsten R. Falkenberg, age 70 of Crown Point, passed to eternal life through the grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 3, 2020 following a one-year battle with brain cancer.

He is survived by his loving and beloved wife of 33 years Georgia L. Falkenberg. He was the loving and devoted father of Eric C. (Nicole) Falkenberg, Adam C. (Brandy) Falkenberg and their son Mason Falkenberg, Nathan C. (Deonna) Falkenberg, Mark D. Russell and his children Claire and Gabriel Russell, and Peter A. (Laura) Russell and their son Edmund Russell. He is also survived by his brother Stephen Falkenberg and his daughter Wendy Falkenberg. He is preceded in death by his nephew Kurt Falkenberg.