Cary C. Bosak

As a loyal son of Notre Dame, Cary laid the foundation for his successful career and forged lifelong friendships in the process. He earned a bachelor's degree in 1982, an M.B.A. in 1983, and in the years following, he earned a reputation for hosting one of the best tailgates in South Bend thanks to his signature Bloody Marys and his consistent, welcoming presence in the Joyce South on football Saturdays.

As the CEO of the Bosak Auto Group, Cary noted that his wins were rarely, if ever, an individual accomplishment, and he made sure celebrating them wasn't either. His was a life defined by togetherness - working alongside his siblings, cherishing every family milestone, golfing and traveling with friends, cheering on his kids in their sports and even more emphatically in their lives.

His personal and professional accomplishments are only outnumbered by his contributions to his community. He served on the boards of the Andrean High School Foundation and St. Mary Medical Center. He was a benefactor of the American Heart Association; the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; and the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center, to name a few. He made sure service was a key part of his work at Bosak Motors, from sponsoring youth athletics to raising money for schools and community centers and beyond.