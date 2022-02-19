SCHERERVILLE, IN - Caryl Frank-Schutz, 86 of Schererville, IN passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021 with her children by her side.
Caryl is survived by her children, D'Artagnan (Glenda) Frank; grandchildren, Danielle Frank; and Mary (Josh) Martinez, great-grandchildren; Olive Hope and Jacob Graham; Shane (Sue) Frank; grandchildren, Seth Frank; Travis (Jennifer) Frank; grandchildren: Corey (Mario) Villegas; Justin Frank; Kimberly (Kevin) Day; grandchildren, T.J. Ruzga; Tess Ruzga; Sam Ruzga; Brandon Day; Carson Day; Zach Day; great-grandchild, Aiden Marshall Day; brother, Donald (Rita) Herakovich; sister, Arleen Bakota. Caryl was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack H. Frank and her second husband, Perrin J. Schutz; brother, James (late Kay) Herakovich.
Caryl filled everyone's life with warmth and laughter. She enjoyed golfing, biking, and yoga. During the winter months, she would stay in Florida and island hop with Perrin and friends. Caryl was always looking for the next new adventure to try. She was always on the move, bringing along friends and family for the ride. With smiles on our faces and tears in our eyes, we say goodbye as this adventure ends, knowing a new journey begins. We love you Mom: D'Artagnan, Shane, Travis, and Kimberly.
A celebration of Life will be held at Briar Ridge in Schererville, IN on February 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. www.kishfuneralhome.net.