Casey Bravo

Happy Heavenly Anniversary on your 1 year in Heaven, you lived your life to the fullest,only to be cut short because you were called home. You were known everywhere you went and always welcomed. No mater where you went there was a friendly smile always greeting you. You were true to your faith and loved by your family and friends. I miss our morning meals, we had nearly every day, and family gatherings are not the same without you, but your memory remains very strong. We love you ,we miss you, and now your at peace with Papa, Mama, and brother Yogi (Joe).

We love you, Tina, Jesse, Frank, and special friend Debbie.

