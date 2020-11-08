May 10, 1996 - Nov. 2, 2020

HAMMOND, IN — It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Casey. Casey Nicole Kouladouros, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 2, 2020, after a six month battle with a systemic infection that led to heart failure.

Casey was born on May 10, 1996 to parents, Kristie Chibicki-Frey and Christopher Kouladouros. She was a 2014 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute, and studied off and on at Purdue University in hopes of fulfilling her lifelong dream of working in Veterinary Medicine. She will forever be remembered by her parents, Kristie and Christopher; step-father, Michael Frey; brother, Caden and sister, Chloe; loving grandmothers: Carolyn Chibicki, Victoria Kouladouros, Carol Frey, and Mary Alice Smith; grandfather Robert Frey; uncles: Ronald (Lianne Grenchik-Fritz) Chibicki, Gary (Janet) Chibicki, Robert (Chris) Thebault, Matthew (Amy) Frey, and Mark Smith; aunts: Anastasia Przybyla, Barbara (Bob) McGee, Terryl Thebault, Melissa (Sean) Granger, and Anne Marie (Christopher) Corcoran.

Casey was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, and niece. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. No longer in our arms, but forever in our hearts.