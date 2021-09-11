SCHERERVILLE, IN - Cassandra "Sandy" M. Martin, age 47, of Schererville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with melanoma.
Sandy was a 1992 graduate of Lake Central High School. In 1996, she received her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education and in 2006, a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction. Both Degrees with emphasis in Special Education. She worked in the Highland School District for over 20 years as a teacher, and her final tenure as a Diagnostician Case Manager ensuring kids with special needs received the necessary services. Although she hid her physical struggles from many who knew her, she still overpowered them to be a devoted and dedicated mom, wife, friend, and case manager.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Curtis; adoring sons: Cameron and Caiden; sisters: Anastacia and Deanna Lazowski; father-in-law and mother-in-law Allen and Joyce Martin; brother-in-law Jeff (Donna) Martin; sister-in-law Rhea (Paul) Sommer; fond niece to: Stephanie "Stevie" (Rich) Paetsch and Christina Kolanko; Stanley, Paul (Patricia), Jack (late Linda) Lazowski, Deborah Lazowski and Betty (Gus) Cox; and best friend Michele Goldasic. Also survived are several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving parents Tom and Jane Lazowski.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gajewski and Char Love RN in the Oncology Department at U of C for their relentless care and concern during and after Sandy's treatment; also the staff of ICU, CVU, and Oncology at Community Hospital and The Riley House where she received compassionate care.
Sandy was an adoring mom to her sons. Her sole purpose in life was their needs. Holidays and birthdays were adorned with presents picked out exclusively for their individual tastes with of course an educational component. Sandy will be deeply missed by all and will be forever remembered by her family and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2:00 PM–6:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Service commemorating Cassandra's life will be held at 4:00 PM with Pastor Jay Birky officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Sandy's family and friends wish to establish an on-going educational scholarship fund (that can be donated to at any time) where the blessing may be passed along in the future. Again, it is our desire to help with Sandy's children, but also other students and families, in the future, who find themselves in a health or financial situation and need assistance. We can't think of a better way to honor Sandy's memory than to let her passion "live on" in the future educational success of not only her kids, but other kids as well. https://gofund.me/04db5057. Thank you for taking the time to read and consider what you can do, any amount makes a difference.