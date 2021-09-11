Cassandra "Sandy" M. Martin

Sandy was an adoring mom to her sons. Her sole purpose in life was their needs. Holidays and birthdays were adorned with presents picked out exclusively for their individual tastes with of course an educational component. Sandy will be deeply missed by all and will be forever remembered by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Sandy's family and friends wish to establish an on-going educational scholarship fund (that can be donated to at any time) where the blessing may be passed along in the future. Again, it is our desire to help with Sandy's children, but also other students and families, in the future, who find themselves in a health or financial situation and need assistance. We can't think of a better way to honor Sandy's memory than to let her passion "live on" in the future educational success of not only her kids, but other kids as well. https://gofund.me/04db5057. Thank you for taking the time to read and consider what you can do, any amount makes a difference.