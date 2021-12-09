Castulo (Cookie) Perez, Sr.

Castulo Perez, Sr. (Cookie)

HAMMOND, IN — Castulo Perez, Sr. (Cookie), age 80 of Hammond, Indiana passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. Castulo was born in Tangancicuaro, Michoacan to Miguel and Lola Perez. He was raised in Mexico City and immigrated to Indiana Harbor in 1961. He was in the U.S. Army from 1966 – 1968 where he proudly served during the Vietnam War.

In 1970 he met the love of his life Frances Hernandez and they were married shortly after at Templo Bethel in East Chicago. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Their marriage produced three sons Miguel (Gloria), Castulo (Katy) and Ricardo (Erika). He often said that his greatest accomplishment in life was his family. His pride and joy was made up of his seven grandchildren: Lola, Joshua, Bianca, Cristian, Sophia, Emily and Castulo III. Family was everything.