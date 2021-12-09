Castulo (Cookie) Perez, Sr.

Castulo Perez, Sr. (Cookie)
HAMMOND, IN — Castulo Perez, Sr. (Cookie), age 80 of Hammond, Indiana passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. Castulo was born in Tangancicuaro, Michoacan to Miguel and Lola Perez. He was raised in Mexico City and immigrated to Indiana Harbor in 1961. He was in the U.S. Army from 1966 – 1968 where he proudly served during the Vietnam War.
In 1970 he met the love of his life Frances Hernandez and they were married shortly after at Templo Bethel in East Chicago. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Their marriage produced three sons Miguel (Gloria), Castulo (Katy) and Ricardo (Erika). He often said that his greatest accomplishment in life was his family. His pride and joy was made up of his seven grandchildren: Lola, Joshua, Bianca, Cristian, Sophia, Emily and Castulo III. Family was everything.
Castulo worked at Inland Steel for 31 years retiring as a foreman in 1995 from the 76" Hot Strip Mill. He was a founding member of the E.C. Azteca and Inter-Mexico soccer clubs where he played and coached. During his retirement he coached at E.C. Central and Griffith High Schools where he not only coached but mentored 100's of young men and women over the years. He was the biggest fan and critic of the Bears, Cubs, ND football, El Tri and ECHS basketball.
His smile and hugs were contagious and was always willing to listen and help anyone he could.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Friday December 10, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net