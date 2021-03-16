MERRILLVILLE, IN - Catharine L. Newport, 78, of Merrillville, peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on March 13, 2021, with her children by her side.
Catharine was an active lifelong member of the Liverpool Baptist Church. In her earlier years, she was an independent woman who enjoyed riding her motorcycle and managing her hair salons. She had a love for her Native American heritage, horses, playing cards, and solving a variety of puzzles. Catharine created many incredible crafts and random drawings for strangers and loved ones to bring them joy. Her beautiful spirit, witty sense of humor, and passion for helping others led her to do many heartfelt things in her life with limited resources. Despite Catharine's struggle with good health, her joy for life, family, and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through the pain.
Catharine is survived by her son Christopher Newport; daughters: Mellody Newport, and Rebecca Newport; grandchildren: Aric Rodriguez, Nathaniel Woods, Marja Woods, Sean Johnson, Caleb Sharp, and Ayden Sharp; sister Mary (Paul Hurst) Newport; brothers: Jim Newport, John (Debee) Newport; niece Charla Newport; and a loving addition of other relatives, and dearest friends.
United in eternal rest with her parents Esther and Dillon Newport, and her brother, Basil Newport.
A memorial service in her honor will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Liverpool Baptist Church on 3315 E. 35th Place Lake Station, IN 46405.
The family requests any donations be made to Chris Newport at 2910 Evans Mill Rd, Suite B380, Lithonia, GA 30038. www.burnsfuneral.com