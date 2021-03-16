Catharine L. Newport

Catharine was an active lifelong member of the Liverpool Baptist Church. In her earlier years, she was an independent woman who enjoyed riding her motorcycle and managing her hair salons. She had a love for her Native American heritage, horses, playing cards, and solving a variety of puzzles. Catharine created many incredible crafts and random drawings for strangers and loved ones to bring them joy. Her beautiful spirit, witty sense of humor, and passion for helping others led her to do many heartfelt things in her life with limited resources. Despite Catharine's struggle with good health, her joy for life, family, and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through the pain.