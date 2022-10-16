LOWELL, IN - Catherine Brozynski (nee Binter), age 95, late of Lowell, IN, passed away October 12, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Florian M. Brozynski for 71 years; Loving mother of: Wayne (Janet) Brozynski, Mary Ellen (Steve) Kupsik, and the late Robert Brozynski; Cherished grandmother of: Ross (Amy) Kupsik, Katie (James) Garrison, Christine Brozynski, and Adam Brozynski; Cherished great-grandmother of Julian, Caiden, Anthony, Quinn, and Patrick; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents: Valentine and Elizabeth Binter; and sisters: Albina Miclatusch, Elizabeth Bacskai, and Shirley Schiller.
Visitation and Funeral Services Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.), St. John. Interment West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). For more information www.elmwoodchapel.com or 219-365-3474.