LOWELL, IN - Catherine Brozynski (nee Binter), age 95, late of Lowell, IN, passed away October 12, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Florian M. Brozynski for 71 years; Loving mother of: Wayne (Janet) Brozynski, Mary Ellen (Steve) Kupsik, and the late Robert Brozynski; Cherished grandmother of: Ross (Amy) Kupsik, Katie (James) Garrison, Christine Brozynski, and Adam Brozynski; Cherished great-grandmother of Julian, Caiden, Anthony, Quinn, and Patrick; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents: Valentine and Elizabeth Binter; and sisters: Albina Miclatusch, Elizabeth Bacskai, and Shirley Schiller.