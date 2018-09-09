GRIFFITH, IN - Catherine 'Dolly' Lavin (nee Davich), 76, of Griffith passed away Saturday, September 8, 2018. She is survived by his loving husband of 50 years Bruce, beloved sons Robert Lavin and Daniel (Michelle) Lavin, dear grandchildren Tyler and Kelsey Lavin beloved brother Michael Davich, dear cousin Margie Adams, dear nephews Richard and Steven Davich. Dolly was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Catherine 'Kitty' Davich.
Visitation will be Monday, September 10, 2018 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at