CROWN POINT, IN - Catherine Fasolt, age 37, of Crown Point, Indiana, died at home on May 30th, 2021. Catherine is survived by her son Jordan Tyler Fasolt-Holmes and Jordan's father Ryan Holmes, her twin brother Nicholas Fasolt, her mother Svetlana Fasolt, her father Constantin Fasolt, her aunt Natalie Fasolt, her uncle Mstislav von Obuch, and her cousin Constantin von Obuch. She is mourned by her mother-by-marriage Jean K. Carney, her brother-by-marriage Joseph Carney Krupnick, and her sister-in-law-by-marriage Emily Krupnick; her cousins once removed Dimitri Ledkovsky and his daughter Petra, Tatiana Selivonik and her son Nicholas, and Michael Ledkovsky; her cousins twice removed Ivan Nabokov, Peter Nabokov, and Alexandre Nabokoff; Prema Arasu and Prema's entire family; her life-long friends Zachary Schiffman, Denise Jaspers, Bernhard Berger, Andreas Berger, and Regina Aberger; and a circle of innumerable friends in Indiana, Chicago, and Germany who loved her dearly.