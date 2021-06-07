Dec. 22, 1983 - May 30, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Catherine Fasolt, age 37, of Crown Point, Indiana, died at home on May 30th, 2021. Catherine is survived by her son Jordan Tyler Fasolt-Holmes and Jordan's father Ryan Holmes, her twin brother Nicholas Fasolt, her mother Svetlana Fasolt, her father Constantin Fasolt, her aunt Natalie Fasolt, her uncle Mstislav von Obuch, and her cousin Constantin von Obuch. She is mourned by her mother-by-marriage Jean K. Carney, her brother-by-marriage Joseph Carney Krupnick, and her sister-in-law-by-marriage Emily Krupnick; her cousins once removed Dimitri Ledkovsky and his daughter Petra, Tatiana Selivonik and her son Nicholas, and Michael Ledkovsky; her cousins twice removed Ivan Nabokov, Peter Nabokov, and Alexandre Nabokoff; Prema Arasu and Prema's entire family; her life-long friends Zachary Schiffman, Denise Jaspers, Bernhard Berger, Andreas Berger, and Regina Aberger; and a circle of innumerable friends in Indiana, Chicago, and Germany who loved her dearly.
Catherine was born and raised in Chicago. She graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School and Loyola University, Chicago, with a B.S. in Psychology. She was beautiful and lively, high-spirited and head-strong, abounding in boisterous charm and an infectious sense of humor. She found her calling serving people. She took great pride in providing exceptional service and making everyone around her feel at home. New customers quickly became regulars and life-long friends who followed her wherever she worked.
There will be a wake from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks are required in the Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 directly at Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N Ravenswood Ave, Chicago, IL 60660, tel. (773) 561-5940.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's name may be given to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
