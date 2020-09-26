MERRILLVILLE, IN - Catherine Hatch, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. She was born to the late Leo and Pauline Procopio. Catherine resided in Merrillville for many years where she was a devout member of S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Catherine worked for the United Steelworkers of America, starting out as a secretary for USWA Local Union 2697, and ending her long career in the District Office of the USWA. She was a girl scout leader for many years at Holy Angels School in Gary.