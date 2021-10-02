Catherine J. Watkins

CROWN POINT, IN - Catherine J. Watkins, age 95 from Crown Point, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, LuAnn (Gary) Thomas and son, Mark (Jodi) Watkins; grandson, Neil A. (Amanda) Thomas; nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; brother-in-law, Gary Watkins and sister-in-law, Martha Watkins. Catherine was preceded in death by Wilbert Watkins, her beloved husband for 62 years.

Friends are invited to visit with Catherine's family on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m. Catherine will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Catherine had been active in the Lansing Lady's Lions Club and had a beautiful gift of poetry writing. She was a great wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. www.schroederlauer.com